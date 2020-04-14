659,192 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of PTC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $447,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,740 shares of company stock worth $85,619. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

