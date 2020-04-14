661,984 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 661,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.98.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

