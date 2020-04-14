$7.18 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post $7.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $7.58 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $40.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $50.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $108.64 million, with estimates ranging from $33.47 million to $242.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LXRX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $211.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

