7,152 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

