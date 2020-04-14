90,779 Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,301,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. 6 Meridian grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $386.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.21. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $258.34 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $7,661,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,046 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.23.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

