938 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $269.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.57.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

