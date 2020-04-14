AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

AIR stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

