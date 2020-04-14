ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.30

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.30 and traded as low as $25.30. ACNB shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 32,700 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACNB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $966,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

