Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Craig R. Smith bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

