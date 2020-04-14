Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 27,069.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,874,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,867,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.35 million, a P/E ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

