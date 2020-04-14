Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 874 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 25,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 858.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 27.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $320.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

