Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,476,000 after acquiring an additional 202,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

