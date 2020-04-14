Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.87.

NYSE AAP opened at $110.00 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

