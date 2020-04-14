Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.11 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

