Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AERI. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

