Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,688,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

