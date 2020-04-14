AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $11.99. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 65,320 shares.

BOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $269.01 million and a PE ratio of 27.44.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

