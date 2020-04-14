Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Airgain stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 million, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 1.56. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Airgain had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airgain by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

