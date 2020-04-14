Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $112,339,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $564.03 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

