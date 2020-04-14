Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ambarella worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 619,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after buying an additional 152,586 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

