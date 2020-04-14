Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,424 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after acquiring an additional 274,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

