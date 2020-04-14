Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,643 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 1,315.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 in the last ninety days.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

