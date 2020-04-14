Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.35. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

