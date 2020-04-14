Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 14,307 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.73% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CIVB opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Civista Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.