Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 250 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of AlarmCom worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after buying an additional 155,135 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AlarmCom by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

In other news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,940.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

