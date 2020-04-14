Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 68,450 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of JinkoSolar worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,120,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 330,382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after buying an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 324,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 123,511 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

JKS stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $701.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.75.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

