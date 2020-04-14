Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 830 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of 8X8 worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 8X8 by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 664,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 8X8 by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

