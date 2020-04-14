Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,950 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Paramount Group worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 118,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 107,159 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 979,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PGRE opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

