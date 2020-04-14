Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 22,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,110,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,673,392.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.