Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.53. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

