Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ladder Capital worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LADR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

