Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

