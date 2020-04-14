Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

Shares of WVFC opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. WVS Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 23.12%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.