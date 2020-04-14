Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.63 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 161,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $413.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

