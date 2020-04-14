Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,758.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

