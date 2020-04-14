Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

