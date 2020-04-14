Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.99.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

