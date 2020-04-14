Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after acquiring an additional 410,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.48. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.