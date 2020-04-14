Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 13,599 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

