Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,470 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

LAZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra increased their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

