Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 3,037 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

