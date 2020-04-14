Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,311 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Newmark Group worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.19. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.