Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

