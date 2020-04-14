Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $571,039,000 after acquiring an additional 387,408 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,007,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,015,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,955,000 after acquiring an additional 223,013 shares during the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCI opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

