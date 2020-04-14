Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,247 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,989,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MATX. TheStreet cut shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens cut shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

MATX opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Matson Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.26 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

