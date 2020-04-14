Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 17,380 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

ECHO opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $499.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

