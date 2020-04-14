Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,960 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $291.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.26 and a 200-day moving average of $415.11. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.51, for a total transaction of $625,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 214,097 shares valued at $81,466,147. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $357.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

