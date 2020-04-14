Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,100 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TowneBank by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.