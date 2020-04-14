Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 810 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Atrion worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atrion by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

ATRI stock opened at $665.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.24. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $579.00 and a 12 month high of $922.80.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

