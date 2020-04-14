Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $2.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

